Miley Cyrus lands in ICU following knee infection from sidewalk shoot

Miley Cyrus has always gone all in for her music — but this time, it nearly cost her a leg.

During a candid and surprisingly hilarious appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, the pop icon revealed that she ended up in the ICU after filming her latest music video for “Walk of Fame.”

The shoot took place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Miley Cyrus got down and dirty — literally — for the perfect shot.

“I was rolling around on the Hollywood sidewalk in October,” she shared. “By Thanksgiving, I was in the ICU. Just for a moment. A short moment.”

What landed her there? A brutal knee infection. And not the kind that heals with a little rest and ice.

“My leg began to disintegrate — like, something around the kneecap was falling apart,” Miley said, with her trademark deadpan humor. When doctors saw it, she said they actually recoiled. “They open cadavers for a living, and they were looking at ‘me’ like, ‘Yuck.’”

Even the doctor’s first reaction was straight to the point: “Do you have any idea why your knee looks like this?”

Cue the awkward realization. The singer had rolled around on one of L.A.’s most notoriously grimy tourist spots — a place that sees thousands of sneakers, spilled sodas, and who knows what else every day.

When Kimmel asked the obvious question — had the sidewalk at least been cleaned before the shoot — Cyrus just laughed. “There was none of that,” she admitted.

Despite the dramatic turn of events, Miley took it all in stride. She poked fun at the timing too, joking that the hospital was so full of Thanksgiving emergencies (cue: turkey leg choking incidents) that her knee had to compete for attention.