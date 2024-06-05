Miley Cyrus hits the gym in heels, cites performance prep

Miley Cyrus, the renowned singer-songwriter and actress, has recently disclosed an unexpected workout routine: she exercises in high heels. Speaking to People, Cyrus explained that this unconventional choice aligns with her philosophy of “practicing how you perform.”

“My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform,'” Cyrus shared. “So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”

While it might seem unusual, working out in heels helps Cyrus maintain her well-known toned figure and connects her to her stage persona. “I definitely have a persona–an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer,” she explained. “But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred, and secret.”

Cyrus also noted that her industry mentors, Beyoncé and Dolly Parton, understand the need for a distinct performer persona. “I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public,” Cyrus said of Beyoncé, with whom she recently collaborated on the genre-bending album *Cowboy Carter*. “She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us.”

The relationship between their public personas and private selves is something Cyrus cherishes. “The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her–or with Dolly, or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that.”

Beyoncé’s influence extends beyond mentorship, impacting Cyrus’ signature style as well. “Beyoncé sent me a House of Dereon jacket that said Miley on the back in gold studs, which is my favorite, and some jeans with my name on it,” she shared. “In one of my songs, ‘Cattitude,’ I say, ‘And for my 16th birthday, I got Dereon from the house of the queen,'” referencing the iconic fashion brand created by Beyoncé and her mother.

Cyrus’ approach to working out in heels not only highlights her dedication to her craft but also her desire to bring a touch of femininity and personal flair to traditionally masculine spaces. Whether it’s through her unique gym attire or her strong industry relationships, Miley Cyrus continues to carve out a distinct and memorable identity both on and off the stage.