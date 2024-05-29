Lady Gaga calls her Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ authentic

Singer-actor Lady Gaga is poised to star as the popular DC character in the sequel to Todd Phillips’s 2019 blockbuster, ‘Joker.’ In the upcoming film, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ Gaga will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.

The film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, following the accolades received by the 2019 prequel. That film recorded a staggering box office collection of $1.079 billion against a development budget of $55 million. It garnered 11 Academy Award nominations, winning two, including Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Lady Gaga said her version of Harley Quinn will be different from previous renditions of the character. The ‘House of Gucci’ star remarked, “My version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters. I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

The character of Harley Quinn has been previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in franchise films “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey,” and “The Suicide Squad.”

The teaser of the upcoming musical psychological thriller was unveiled by Warner Brothers last month. It confirms that the film will continue the narrative of Joker after he is incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, where he will meet Harleen Quinzel, who will become his ally and love interest. The film will follow their musical quest to plunge Gotham into chaos by channeling their madness and shared delusions.

The film features an ensemble cast alongside Gaga and Phoenix, including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey. Directed by Todd Phillips, with a screenplay co-written with Scott Silver, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is slated to release in the US on October 4, 2024.

Given the global success of the first installment, fans of the franchise have high expectations for the Gaga and Phoenix-starring release.