Miley Cyrus finally opens up about age gap with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about love, age gaps, and her relationship with fellow musician Maxx Morando.

In a new episode of the family podcast ‘Sorry We’re Stoned’ by her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi, Miley opened up in her usual playful, unfiltered way.

The 32-year-old pop star has been dating Maxx, a 26-year-old drummer from the band Liily, since 2021. While they’ve kept their romance mostly private, Miley finally peeled back the curtain a bit, joking about their age gap and how it makes her part of a family-wide trend.

During the episode, Brandi brought up an interesting observation: “What does it say about the three of us that technically we are all cougars?” That sent the group into a burst of laughter, with Miley chiming in cheekily, “So many things!”

It turns out that among the trio, Miley has the biggest age difference in her relationship. “Am I the landslide? Is mine the most?” she asked, with her mother confirming it is.

Still, the difference doesn’t seem to bother Miley—in fact, she embraces it.

“He’ll be 27 when I turn 33, which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 because that was, again, such a great year for me,” Miley shared. She reflected on how age 27 marked a turning point in her own life, hinting at personal growth and transformation. “I’m just hoping that, y’know, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is gonna be great.”

The singer’s comment referenced a time in her own life when she began focusing more on personal wellbeing and stability, both professionally and privately.

Miley Cyrus also gave a warm nod to her boyfriend Maxx Morando. She referred to him as a talented musician and seemingly confirming their strong bond. The couple originally met through a blind date—something she has briefly mentioned in the past.

Interestingly, the “cougar club” doesn’t stop with Miley. Her sister Brandi, 38, is dating 36-year-old Matt South, while mom Tish, 58, has now married actor Dominic Purcell, 55. The family had fun acknowledging the shared pattern, treating it more like a badge of honor than a taboo.