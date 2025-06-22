Salman Khan credits APJ Abdul Kalam for his iconic ‘Tere Naam’ hairstyle

Salman Khan on drawing inspiration from APJ Abdul Kalam: Two decades may have passed since ‘Tere Naam’ hit the silver screen. But the film, and especially Salman Khan’s unforgettable look, continues to live on in pop culture memory.

In a surprising revelation, Salman recently shared the unusual source behind his character Radhe’s now-legendary hairstyle.

Appearing on the first episode of Season 3 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’, the 59-year-old actor dropped a bombshell that had both fans and the audience in splits.

The signature long-haired look he sported in ‘Tere Naam’ wasn’t just a creative film choice. It actually drew inspiration from none other than India’s former President, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“That look in ‘Tere Naam’ was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam sir,” Salman Khan told host Kapil Sharma.

His candid confession caught many off guard, considering the contrast between his intense character in the film and the gentle, intellectual persona of Dr. Kalam.

Salman added that while actor Rahul Roy had also sported long hair earlier, for ‘Tere Naam’, he envisioned a small-town man with that specific hairstyle, something he felt gave Radhe both an emotional depth and a raw, rooted charm.

‘Directed by the late Satish Kaushik’, ‘Tere Naam’ released in 2003 and became a defining film in Salman’s career. Despite mixed reviews at the time, the film found a place in Bollywood history thanks to its haunting music, tragic love story, and Salman’s powerful performance as the troubled lover Radhe.

It also introduced Bhumika Chawla to Hindi cinema in the role of Nirjala. The film was a remake of the Tamil hit ‘Sethu’, originally starring Vikram.

While chatting on the show, Salman also addressed a rather bizarre incident involving a fan: something that reflects just how intense and unpredictable celebrity fandom can be. Kapil jokingly asked the actor whether fans still turn up at his home with suitcases, hinting at wild fan behavior.

Salman confirmed that not too long ago, a woman actually managed to enter his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. “She told the security that she needed to go to the fourth floor,” he explained. Once she was inside, she rang the doorbell and convinced the household staff that Salman had invited her. The servant, instantly realizing something was off, knew Salman hadn’t called anyone. The fan was eventually escorted out of the premises.