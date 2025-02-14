Milan: Deepak Adhikari & Prateek Gandhi bring wedding anthem on Valentine’s Day

Adah Sharma says she likes ‘sanskaari guys’
Experience the magic of ‘Milan’—an wedding anthem with Deepak Adhikari’s soulful voice and Prateek Gandhi’s enchanting music. Now streaming!
The soulful voice of Deepak Adhikari meets Prateek Gandhi’s magical composition in a love song that’s ready to take over wedding celebrations across India for ‘Milan’.
Lovebirds, rejoice! This Valentine’s Day, the perfect wedding song has arrived. ‘Milan’, the much-awaited romantic anthem, is finally here—bringing heartfelt vocals of Deepak Adhikari and Prateek Gandhi’s mesmerizing music to wedding playlists everywhere.
Starring the radiant Sharan Kaur, this track isn’t just a song; it’s a celebration of love, tradition, and new beginnings.
Filmed in the regal Chomu Palace, Jaipur, ‘Milan’ transports listeners into a world of grand weddings, timeless romance, and deep emotions.
The majestic visuals, coupled with the song’s soulful lyrics, make it an instant favorite for couples about to say “I do.”
Whether it’s a lavish palace wedding or an intimate ceremony, this track captures the essence of love in its purest form.
With a blend of classic melodies and contemporary beats, ‘Milan’ strikes the perfect chord—evoking nostalgia while keeping the energy fresh and modern.
Now streaming on all major platforms!
