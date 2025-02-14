Logo

# Entertainment

Milan: Deepak Adhikari & Prateek Gandhi bring wedding anthem on Valentine’s Day

Experience the magic of ‘Milan’—an wedding anthem with Deepak Adhikari’s soulful voice and Prateek Gandhi’s enchanting music. Now streaming!

Statesman Web | February 14, 2025 4:33 pm

The soulful voice of Deepak Adhikari meets Prateek Gandhi’s magical composition in a love song that’s ready to take over wedding celebrations across India for ‘Milan’.

Lovebirds, rejoice! This Valentine’s Day, the perfect wedding song has arrived. ‘Milan’, the much-awaited romantic anthem, is finally here—bringing heartfelt vocals of Deepak Adhikari and Prateek Gandhi’s mesmerizing music to wedding playlists everywhere.

Starring the radiant Sharan Kaur, this track isn’t just a song; it’s a celebration of love, tradition, and new beginnings.

Filmed in the regal Chomu Palace, Jaipur, ‘Milan’ transports listeners into a world of grand weddings, timeless romance, and deep emotions.

Don’t miss out—experience ‘Milan’ now!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepak Adhikari (@deepak_adhikarii)

The majestic visuals, coupled with the song’s soulful lyrics, make it an instant favorite for couples about to say “I do.”

Whether it’s a lavish palace wedding or an intimate ceremony, this track captures the essence of love in its purest form.

With a blend of classic melodies and contemporary beats, ‘Milan’ strikes the perfect chord—evoking nostalgia while keeping the energy fresh and modern.

Now streaming on all major platforms!

