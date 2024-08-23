‘Megalopolis’ trailer pulled after fake critic quotes exposed

Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project, the futuristic epic ‘Megalopolis’, has landed in controversy once again. The trailer for the upcoming film has been withdrawn by the studio, Lionsgate, because it included fabricated quotes from film critics about Coppola’s previous works, including ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’. However, media outlets such as Vulture have reported that the critics’ quotes featured in the trailer were not related to ‘Megalopolis’.

Following the fiasco, the studio issued an apology and removed the trailer. A studio spokesperson commented, “Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis’. We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved, as well as to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope, for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

The fabricated quotes in question were attributed to well-known critics like Pauline Kael of ‘The New Yorker’ and Andrew Sarris of ‘Village Voice’, who were not fans of Coppola’s classics such as ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’. These quotations may have been a strategic move to suggest that critics aren’t always the best judges, highlighting how Coppola’s films emerged as blockbusters despite mixed critical reception. A similar scenario occurred with ‘Megalopolis’, which received a lukewarm response at its Cannes premiere.

Among the manufactured quotes, Pauline Kael was falsely quoted as describing ‘The Godfather’ as “diminished by its artsiness,” while her actual review was positive. Meanwhile, Andrew Sarris allegedly called it a “sloppy, self-indulgent movie.” The claim that critic Rex Reed called ‘Apocalypse Now’ “an epic piece of trash” was also fabricated. Other critics quoted in the trailer included Roger Ebert, Vincent Canby, John Simon, and Stanley Kauffmann. Reportedly, the trailer racked up more than 1.3 million views on the day it was posted online.

‘Megalopolis’ also faced controversy in May after ‘Variety’ obtained footage of Coppola during a nightclub sequence on the ‘Megalopolis’ set last year. The filmmaker was apparently trying to kiss female extras, and sources told ‘The Guardian’ that Coppola had behaved inappropriately toward women on set. However, Coppola has denied the allegations.

Coppola’s expansive vision is self-financed by him, using $120 million, and the film stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Nathalie Emmanuel. The ensemble cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, and Jon Voight, among others.

The ambitious film is set against the backdrop of building an American Utopia from the ruins of catastrophic destruction. The project draws inspiration from H.G. Wells’ ‘Things to Come’, The Second Catiline Conspiracy, the 9/11 attacks, and everything Coppola has ever read or learned about, according to a previous statement to ‘Vanity Fair’.

‘Megalopolis’ will hit theaters in the U.S. on September 27.