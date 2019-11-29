The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s much-anticipated next Black Widow will release in India a day before its US release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter handlle and wrote, “#Marvel fans rejoice… #BlackWidow to release in #India *one day before* #USA… 30 April 2020 [Thu] release in 6 languages: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam and #Kannada.”

Black Widow will be the first standalone film of the Marvel superhero universe revolving around the character also called Natasha Romanoff.

While Scarlett Johansson will play the titular role, as she did in all of the other Marvel films, David Harbour of Stranger Things will essay the role of Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, the Russian counterpart of Captain America in the comics.

Lady Macbeth star Florence Pugh will portray Yelena Belova, a sister-figure to Romanoff and (second) Black Widow, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, a S.H.I.E.L.D ally and Romanoff’s love interest, and Oscar winner Rachel Weisz as Meina, a seasoned spy and (third) Black Widow.

Black Widow has been shot in and around Europe. Norway, Hungary, Georgia and Morocco, all have graced the cameras of the upcoming film.

As part of Phase 4 of the MCU, along with The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Thor: Love and Thunder; Black Widow is one of the six films.

Helmed by Cate Shortland and written by Jac Schaeffer and New Benson, Black Widow will release in 6 languages; English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 30 April 2020.

The film will elsewhere release on 1 May 2020.