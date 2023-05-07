Matty Healy at Taylor Swift’s concerts fuels dating rumours

Amid dating rumours, the guitarist of The 1975 Matty Healy has been spotted at Taylor Swift’s show in Tennessee.

The two were rumoured to have dated in 2014, though Healy has previously denied that was the case. Swift and Healy have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff, reported People. The dating rumours come weeks after Swift’s breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

Reportedly, Swift and Alwyn broke up due to their difference in personalities.

Meanwhile, Healy previously dated artist FKA Twigs for close to three years, splitting in early 2022, as well as model Gabriella Brooks from 2015-2019. His band wrapped the Australian and Asian leg of their tour in support of their latest album, ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’, on Thursday in Manila.

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s first of two concerts at London’s O2 Arena. Swift shocked the crowd by walking onstage during a break in the set to perform the lead single from her Midnights album, as well as a cover of The 1975’s “The City.”, reported People.