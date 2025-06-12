Harvey Weinstein convicted again: Jury delivers guilty verdict in retrial

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of criminal sexual assault against former ‘Project Runway’ assistant Miriam Haley in his Manhattan retrial. However, the jury cleared him of another charge and could not agree on a third.

The high-profile retrial, which stretched over several weeks, wrapped up with a split decision. Harvey Weinstein was convicted for assaulting Haley but was acquitted of charges related to Kaja Sokola, while the jury reached a deadlock on the third charge involving Jessica Mann.

Deliberations on that final count are expected to continue.

This case is part of a long legal battle against Weinstein, whose name became synonymous with the #MeToo movement. The trial, which began in April, heard intense testimonies from three women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual acts and one count of third-degree rape.

During court proceedings, Weinstein repeatedly insisted he wasn’t receiving a fair trial. He even asked Judge Curtis Farber to declare a mistrial, citing ongoing tension among jurors as deliberations dragged on. “This is my life on the line,” Weinstein told the court, adding that he felt the process was putting him in danger.

The jury foreperson also acknowledged friction within the group and sought private discussions with the judge and attorneys to address concerns about the deliberation process.

Weinstein’s previous convictions in 2020, where he was found guilty of assaulting both Haley and Mann, were overturned earlier this year in April 2024. The retrial brought both women back to the witness stand, where they once again shared their stories.

Haley testified that Weinstein forced himself on her at his Manhattan apartment in 2006. Mann recounted being raped by Weinstein at a hotel in 2013.

Kaja Sokola, who was not part of the 2020 trial, became a key figure in the retrial. Identified publicly for the first time in the current proceedings, Sokola alleged that Weinstein assaulted her twice. Once when she was just 16 in 2002 and again in 2006 at a Manhattan hotel. However, the jury ultimately acquitted Weinstein of the charge tied to her case.