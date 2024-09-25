Manoj Bajpayee on meeting Nagaland’s Tourism Minister: ‘We feel privileged’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media platform and shared pictures with Nagaland’s Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along with team ‘The Family Man’.

On Tuesday, the ‘Satya’ actor shared some glimpses of his meeting with Temjen who is known for his social media presence as he had the privilege of hosting Manoj along with other cast members.

Manoj wrote a heartwarming caption that read, “It was an absolute honor to meet the Minister of Higher Education & Tourism, Govt. of Nagaland, Sh. @alongimna ji!”Truly humbled by the love and respect from the amazing people of Nagaland, and for this #SingleMan for the #TheFamilyMan team. We are deeply grateful for the warmth and hospitality.”

Advertisement

“It’s also been a wonderful experience working with the local talent of Nagaland, whose energy and creativity have added so much to this journey. We feel privileged to collaborate with such gifted individuals.” Manoj concluded.

In the pictures, Manoj was seen posing with Temjen with other members along with actress Gul Panag and ‘Filmistaan’ fame actor Sharib Hashmi as they smiled for the picture-perfect-moment.

In another picture, Manoj was seen with Temjen as they happily posed for the camera. In the picture, Manoj was seen with a red shawl on his shoulders which is considered as an honourable respect from the people of Nagaland.

‘The Family Man’ is helmed by Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK for Prime Video and features Manoj as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). It also featured Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dalip Tahil, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, and Sunny Hinduja.

The series is produced and directed by Raj & D.K., who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar, with dialogues penned by Sumit Arora and Kumar.

The upcoming season will most likely revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic where China may attack the Northeastern states of India and use COVID-19 as a distraction from the big attack.

The two seasons of ‘The Family Man’ are currently available on Prime Video.