Maniesh Paul spreads happiness on Christmas, donates 500 pairs of footwear to underprivileged kids

Popular host and anchor Maniesh Paul celebrated his Christmas by donating 500 pairs of footwear to underprivileged children.

Over the course of the pandemic in the lockdown, Maniesh has been seen extending his support to varied people. Paul earlier opened up to having launched his podcast as a medium to help the voices of people and create a platform to support the needy.

Earlier, Maniesh Paul has also donated shoes for underprivileged kids via the NGO in addition to collaborating with it to help BMC Safai Karamcharis to donate an undisclosed amount along with ration kits (daal, rice, along with other daily grocery items), post-cyclone Tauktae.

Maniesh Paul has recently wrapped the shoot of Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo, wherein the actor shares screen Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor for a pivotal role.