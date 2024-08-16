Mallobika Banerjii, Bengali actress, demands justice in Kolkata doctor’s rape & murder

In the wake of a heart-wrenching tragedy at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, Bengali actress Mallobika Banerjii has emerged as a vocal advocate for justice and women’s safety. The incident, which involved the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor, has shaken the community and sparked widespread outrage.

Banerjii joined a recent protest to demand justice for the victim, a dedicated physician whose life tragically cut short. Sharing her thoughts on social media, Mallobika expressed her grief and frustration, writing, “My heart aches for the innocent life lost and the unimaginable horror she endured. As we march for justice, I can’t help but question—how many more lives will it take for our girls to feel safe in a world that should protect them? #JusticeForHer #SafetyForGirls.”

The actress’s emotional plea underscores a growing concern over the safety of women, particularly those who leave their hometowns to pursue their professional dreams. Mallobika reflected on the distressing irony that a woman who aimed to save lives became a victim of such a heinous act. She voiced her apprehension about visiting hospitals in Kolkata, stating, “It’s horrifying how a girl who aspired to serve others by becoming a doctor herself became a victim of such a heinous crime.”

Mallobika’s call for action extends beyond social media. She urges people to move past mere expressions of sympathy and take meaningful steps to address violence against women. “It’s high time we move beyond just scrolling through social media and saying ‘Om Shanti’ or ‘RIP.’ We need to stand up and actively combat these atrocities to ensure true safety and independence for every individual,” she said.

In addition to her advocacy on this issue, Mallobika Banerjii recently clarified comments she made regarding Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda’s comparison of Hindi to Hebrew during his Bollywood debut. She addressed the misunderstanding, stating, “I want to clear my stance as people around me still misinterpret me. The way I said it wasn’t intentional and was mistaken both in words and delivery. I don’t mean to hurt anyone. As artists, we are surely open to work in all the fields we wish to.”