Popular Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha member Innocent passed away on Sunday night in Kochi. He was 75.

Innocent, a cancer survivor had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for the last three weeks with breathing issues.

Known mostly as a comedian for his unique style and dialogue delivery, the actor had acted in around 600 movies.

The veteran actor, in his illustrious career spanning over 50 years, has never failed to make the Malayalees laugh, both on and off screen.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 general elections from the Chalakkudi constituency in Kerala as an independent candidate backed by the CPI-M.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the demise of Innocent. In a tweet, Modi said “Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admires. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said Innocent’s demise is a huge loss for Kerala.

“His effortless screen performances and political interventions have made him an indelible part of our cultural memory,” said Pinarayi Vijayan