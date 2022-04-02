Malaika Arora gets stitches but recovering after accident near Panvel

Actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes after a road accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening.

Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account, when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and was likely to be discharged on Sunday.

Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.