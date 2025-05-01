Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ drop promo for first single ‘Hridayam Lopala’

The makers of director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s explosive entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, on Wednesday dropped a promo for the first single from the film titled ‘Hridayam Lopala’, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Producer Naga Vamsi, who shared the link to the promo on his timeline on X, wrote, “They fake love to survive, but soon, it feels all too real. #HridayamLopala Promo out now. An @AnirudhOfficial Vibe. Full song out on May 2nd. #Kingdom.”

Advertisement

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, for his part, tweeted, “In the shadows of betrayal, In the pretence of a bond, there is tense attraction. From the world of #KingdomAn @anirudhofficial song that will become a non stop replayed favourite. #HridayamLopala ”

Advertisement

The song that has been picturised on Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse appears to be a sensuous romantic number.

It may be recalled that the makers have already announced that the dubbing for the first half of the film has been completed.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, a fortnight ago had taken to social media platform X to make the announcement.

It said, “#Kingdom dubbing is progressing at a rapid pace with the first half completed. The duo (referring to Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri) is all geared up to deliver a theatrical feast on the big screens this May 30th.”

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since the makers released a gripping teaser.

In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness.

The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

The teaser gives one the idea that the story of the film will revolve around the struggle of a section of people. Vijay Deverakonda, for his part, sports a six-pack and a really rugged look that is complete with cropped hair and a beard. The teaser also has a shot of the actor in what appears to be a prison.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona will be in-charge of the costumes for this film, which will have its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers — Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.