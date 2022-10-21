After being highly applauded for his previous work ‘Ahaa Re’ which was a trendsetter in experimenting with unconventional concepts, director Ranjan Ghosh is now ready with his next film, ‘Mahishasur Marddini’ that showcases the trials and tribulations faced by women in all spheres of life.

Featuring Rituparna Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead, the film reflects the emotion of repentance for the misdeeds and wrongs done to women through ages. Right from the time a girl child is conceived in the womb, to growing up and takes the role of a sister, daughter, friend, wife or mother, she goes through discrimination, humiliation or physical assaults.

The hard hitting trailer of the film was revealed on Thursday in the presence of its ensemble casts at a press conference. Speaking about the film’s connection with Durga Puja, director Ranjan Ghosh said, “The story draws a connection to the intangible cultural festival of Durga Puja. On one hand we celebrate the power of women in the form of Mahishasur Marddini during Durga Puja and on the other hand we torture and abuse the women in our home and society. Our story begins with a gang-rape of a ten year old girl a night before Durga puja and from there the story proceeds.”

According to the director, the storyline shifts to the house of landlady and her four college-going tenants who receive a few visitors on the festive eve. The incidents that unfold thereafter capture the distress of women in all spheres of society.

Rituparna Sengupta for the first time steps into the role of an astronaut. Talking about the character, the actress shared, “This is a silent yet very powerful role. Her body language, way of speaking, vision towards life everything was very different which I had to ace. But the storyline identifies the reasons behind the victimisation of women from all sections of society and the patriarchal influences behind the mindsets. Definitely it’s a women-centric story but I was awed to discover the different layers of the film.”

“I think the film will give voice to the untold stories and sentiments of women that no one ever bothers to hear. After a point of time we stop expressing ourselves to people and society, silence come out as the strongest weapon. Silence played a profound role in the film in setting the emotional tone,” she added.

Mahishasur Marddini also casts Sritama Dey, Aryuun Ghosh, Arunima Halder, Abhyuday Dey, Purbasha Mal, Koushik Kar, Shaheb Bhattacherjee and Poulomi Das. Written and directed by Ranjan Ghosh, presented by AVA Film Productions Pvt. Ltd. and Pawan Kanodia, the film is co-produced by Vinayak Pictures.

Television actress Arunima Halder who was lauded for portraying the character of Barfi in the popular soap Aay Tobe Sohochori, has left a mark in her recent film Belashuru. Talking about her role in Mahishasur Marddini, the actress said, “We are worshiping women in the form of Godesses. We make her sit in a pedestal and assume that she don’t have any desire or demand of herself. At times her self-existence seems like a myth. This is how women are getting worshipped and cremated for ages.”

“My character is much more mature here. She thinks differently. Her perspective towards things is also different. I hope people will shower there love to this character as well,” she added.