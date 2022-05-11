Mahesh Babu clarifies ‘Bollywood cannot afford him’ remark, says he loves cinema and respects all languages

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has clarified his “Bollywood cannot afford him” remark and said that he loves cinema and respects all languages.

In a statement, the actor said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh further added that he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places. Adding to that, Mahesh has also made it clear that his next with SS Rajamouli will be a pan India movie.

Twitteratis were divided over the actor’s views. Some fans are disheartened by the statement while for others his remark has been misinterpreted.

“You don’t want to work in Bollywood it’s okay but saying Hindi cinema can’t afford you is like seriously!! This was rude and arrogant. But it’s fine now I get it, do your work where ever you want I will make sure to not bother you from now,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user said Mahesh Babu never passes such “arrogant and disrespectful” statements.

“His intentions got conveyed in a wrong manner. I hope he will clear this misinterpretation in the upcoming interviews. Mahesh is gold in character. He never passes such arrogant and disrespectful statements,” read the tweet.

“No brother he isn’t arrogant at all, look at the interview media twisted the sentence and made it rude. Mahesh said that he isn’t made a film in Bollywood yet, so he was scared of how many people will know him,” a Twitterati said.

The 46-year-old star made his acting debut long back in 1989 as a child artist in his father’s film Poratam. He is the son of Telegu actor Krishna. Mahesh made his silver screen debut with Raja Kumarudu (1999) opposite Preity Zinta.

For the unversed, Mahesh has delivered blockbuster movies like Businessman, Srimanthudu, Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Maharshi, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar will soon be seen in his upcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ which is scheduled to release on May 12. He is also producing Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’ which is slated to hit the big screens on June 3rd, 2022.