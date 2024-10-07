Madonna pays tribute to late brother Christopher Ciccone

Madonna has recently taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her brother, Christopher Ciccone, who passed away from cancer on October 4.

The two siblings, once very close, had reconnected after a period of estrangement. Christopher was known for his many talents, including painting, poetry, and visionary work, but also for being a significant part of Madonna’s life and career.

In an emotional Instagram post, Madonna shared a series of pictures and reflected on the bond they shared throughout their lives.

She began by acknowledging his absence: “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long.” Their connection, Madonna explained, was rooted in their shared sense of being different, navigating a world that didn’t always accept them for who they were. “We were different, and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna and Christopher’s journey together began in their Midwestern hometown, where dance became their escape from a sometimes difficult childhood. “We took each other’s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood,” Madonna recalled.

Dance was a kind of “superglue” that kept them united in a small town where conformity was the norm. Christopher, like his sister, found solace and freedom in dance, particularly in the safe space provided by Madonna’s ballet teacher, also named Christopher. This teacher helped Christopher come to terms with his identity as a gay man, in a time and place where they barely whispered the word “gay”.

Their bond continued to strengthen as they both moved to New York City, with Madonna chasing her dreams of becoming a dancer.

Christopher Ciccone followed her there, and together they experienced the vibrant culture of the city in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They “devoured Art and Music and Film like hungry animals,” as Madonna described it, fully immersing themselves in the artistic explosion happening around them. Even amidst the tragedies of the AIDS epidemic, they found solace in dancing, attending funerals and crying together, but always finding their way back to the dance floor.

Christopher didn’t just accompany Madonna on her life journey—he played an integral role in her career. As a backup dancer, assistant, dresser, decorator, and eventually the creative director for many of her tours, Christopher played a part in the development of her artistic vision.

Madonna admired her brother’s impeccable taste, calling him “the Pope” when it came to matters of style and creativity. She wrote, “When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing.”

Their relationship, however, was not without its challenges. In 2008, their bond suffered a blow with the release of Christopher’s tell-all book, ‘Life With My Sister Madonna’, which strained their connection. Madonna acknowledged that the last few years had been difficult, with the two not speaking for some time.

But when Christopher Ciccone became ill, they reconciled and rediscovered the closeness they once shared. “When my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other,” she said, adding that she did everything she could to keep him alive as long as possible.

Towards the end of his life, Christopher was in immense pain, but Madonna expressed comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering. “Once again, we held hands, we closed our eyes, and we danced together,” she wrote, concluding her tribute with the moving thought that Christopher is “dancing somewhere” now.

Christopher’s death follows other recent losses in Madonna’s family. Her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, passed away in September after a brief battle with cancer, and her brother Anthony died in 2023. These family tragedies have undoubtedly weighed heavily on Madonna, but her tribute to Christopher was full of love, nostalgia, and gratitude for the bond they shared, despite its ups and downs.