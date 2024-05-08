Macklemore drops ‘Hind’s Hall’: Supports Palestine, critiques white supremacy

In a bold move, Macklemore has just dropped a powerful new track titled “Hind’s Hall,” hitting hard against white supremacy and condemning the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The song’s name pays homage to the recent occupation of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall by pro-Palestinian student activists, who renamed it in memory of Hind Rajab, a young Palestinian girl tragically killed earlier this year, likely by Israeli forces.

Accompanied by a stirring video featuring footage of student protests, war-ravaged landscapes, and politicians accused of complicity, Macklemore’s lyrics spare no punches. He questions the motives behind opposing divestment and advocating for peace, calling out the systemic issues funded by the nation. “The people, they won’t leave,” he begins, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the need for solidarity until Palestine achieves freedom.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEN (@macklemore)

Drawing inspiration from N.W.A’s iconic “Fuck tha Police,” Macklemore takes aim at recent political maneuvers, including the controversial bill targeting TikTok. He leaves a pointed message for President Joe Biden, holding him accountable and refusing blind allegiance come election time.

The rapper doesn’t spare the music industry either, criticizing its complicit silence and vowing to stand firm even if it means parting ways with labels. He even throws shade at the distractions of celebrity beefs, emphasizing the need for substantive action over trivial responses.

Despite not being available on streaming platforms yet, “Hind’s Hall” promises to make an impact beyond its beats and rhymes. Proceeds from the song will support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, underscoring Macklemore’s commitment to making a difference beyond the studio.

This isn’t the first time Macklemore has spoken out against injustice. Last November, he joined voices in Washington, D.C., rallying against the Israeli occupation of Gaza, acknowledging the complexities while standing firm against what he sees as genocide.

With “Hind’s Hall,” Macklemore continues to use his platform to amplify marginalized voices and challenge the status quo, reminding us all that music can be a powerful tool for change.