A video of Indipop singer Lucky Ali has gone viral surprising his fans with a performance of his hit song “O Sanam” in Goa, leaving social media users in awe of the well-known singer.

The video has been shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi on her official Instagram account.

Nafisa, who is currently residing in Goa, shared the video in which the singer is seen treating his fans with another soulful rendition of “O Sanam”. “Lucky Ali’s live and impromptu performance at Arambol. At the Garden of Dreams @officialluckyali #goa,” she wrote on the social media while sharing the video.

The 62-year-old singer is dressed in casuals as he plays the tunes of his hit song on his guitar. The small crowd was seen cheering for him and some were seen capturing the live moment.

At one point in the video, he pauses after singing the line “nazron se ab na humko giraana”, to which the whole crowd completes by saying “toh bhool na jaana” in unison.

“Loveeeeeeeeee… Please tell him I’m his biggest fan,” wrote a user while another user shared,”O Lucky how wonderfully you sang. Straight from the heart.”

“So good to see him, I am a die-hard fan of Lucky sir, my childhood memories are filled with each and every song of his,” shared another user.

One user wrote,”The crowd must have gone crazy and one is in awe of Lucky’s magical voice”.

Since the video went viral, the singer’s fans are sharing it on their official accounts.

Last month, a video of the singer crooning his hit song ‘O Sanam’ and playing it on the guitar, went viral. In the video, the singer stops at a line where there is a mention of the word ‘death’, drawing widespread emotional response from fans.