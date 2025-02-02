Lucky Ali calls India the ultimate haven for artists and creativity

Lucky Ali, renowned for his soulful tracks like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Safarnama’, and ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, recently praised India’s unwavering support for its artists, calling the country incredibly “accepting” of musicians and art in general.

In a candid conversation with ANI, the singer emphasized how India is a land that values creativity, offering artists the platform to perform and express themselves freely.

Advertisement

“I think India is aware of all its talents. Everyone gets a space to perform, a space to express themselves,” Ali said, highlighting the country’s inclusivity and support for its artistic community.

Advertisement

The singer also pointed to the increasing number of live music concerts in India, a development he views as a fantastic opportunity for musicians to showcase their work.

Ali, who took part in the Kathakar International Storyteller event in New Delhi, shared his love for storytelling, an art form he believes exists within everyone.

“There’s a storyteller in all of us. Story listeners too. They just love to listen to stories,” he remarked.

After a long break from the film industry, Ali made an exciting return last year with the song ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’ from the movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. This collaboration with the band ‘The Local Train’ marks a remarkable moment in his career, following the success of his iconic track ‘Safarnama’ from ‘Tamasha’ (2015).

Ali expressed his enthusiasm for working with young composers and his appreciation for the song’s emotional depth, particularly its nostalgic feel. “I loved the scratch of ‘Tu Hai Kahaan’, and I felt it would suit my voice perfectly,” he shared.

‘The Local Train’ also expressed their excitement about working with the legendary singer. “We’re thrilled to have Lucky Ali lending his voice to our first original soundtrack. We tried to capture a bittersweet nostalgia in the track, much like how it feels when you revisit a cherished time in your life,” they said.

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, features actors Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, and has already captured the attention of music lovers thanks to the collaboration between Ali and the band.