‘Love in Vietnam’ poster revealed at Cannes: A tale of cross-cultural romance

The glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival got a dose of desi charm as the first look of ‘Love in Vietnam’, a collaboration between India and Vietnam, was unveiled. This debut production by Omung Kumar features heartthrobs Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur alongside Vietnamese sensation Kha Ngan.

Excitement reached a crescendo as Avneet Kaur took to Instagram to share the film’s first glimpse with fans worldwide. Her caption brimmed with pride at being part of this groundbreaking venture, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Vietnamese cinematic relations.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, ‘Love in Vietnam’ draws inspiration from the beloved novel ‘Madonna In A Fur Coat’. The unveiling ceremony at Cannes saw the star-studded presence of Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and the film’s producers.

Adding to the excitement, the film enjoys the support of various diplomatic missions, including the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, along with Vietnam Airlines.

In another corner of the festival, the first-ever Bharat Parva celebrated India’s rich cultural tapestry, offering a delightful blend of cuisine, handicrafts, and cinema. Organized by NFDC and FICCI under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event left Cannes delegates enthralled with its vibrant performances and delectable fusion fare.

Among the highlights were the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), promising exciting times ahead for cinephiles.

Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, and Ambassador of India to France, Jawed Ashraf, inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion, symbolizing India’s dedication to showcasing its cinematic heritage on the global stage.

The pavilion, spearheaded by NFDC and FICCI, underscores India’s ongoing efforts to foster international collaborations and promote its diverse cinematic landscape. States like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra are actively participating in the Cannes Film Market, further amplifying India’s cinematic presence.

With ‘Love in Vietnam’ capturing hearts and Bharat Pavilion shining bright, Indian cinema continues to make waves at Cannes, reaffirming its status as a global cinematic powerhouse.