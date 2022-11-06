LondonDiaries: Maniesh Paul’s visit turns into an impromptu gig for delighted fans

Maniesh Paul has carved his identity not only across platforms but also across borders. Currently, on a trip to London, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star was greeted by local fans with immense excitement and love, in fact, the crowd also swayed to the musically inclined star’s impromptu gig.

From television to movies, Maniesh Paul has aced and conquered diverse mediums of entertainment, attaining a wide fanbase not just in India but also across the globe. A recent example of the same was seen when Maniesh visited London and was strolling on the streets when a local performer identified him and couldn’t contain his excitement. The crowd of fans also was pleasantly surprised to see the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor and Maniesh, who’s also known for his melodious voice, joined the local performer to sing a few songs.

The video instantly spread like a wildfire on the internet and is being inundated with comments from fans for the humble and simplistic demeanor of Maniesh Paul.

Having started his journey as an RJ, Maniesh Paul has carved an inspirational journey from a normal Delhi boy to the ‘Sultan of Stage’. With impressive imprints across television and remarkable and memorable characters on the silver screen, Maniesh Paul is now all set to foray into the digital world.

Earlier this year, Maniesh Paul shone brightly as the most entertaining character in the Dharma Productions’ Jugjugg Jeeyo. With his innate swag and comic timing, Maniesh Paul’s Gurpreet was celebrated as one of the most loved parts of the film.

Continuing to entertain fans with his impeccable talent, Maniesh Paul is currently shooting for the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and is looking forward to the release of his first digital show that unfolds his never-seen-before avatar as an actor.