BLACKPINK x Taylor Swift collab up for ‘Reputation’ (Taylor’s Version)?

While K-pop fans have been speculating about a collaboration between the sensational K-pop group BLACKPINK and pop star Taylor Swift, recent events have fueled the excitement, and music enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation. Following BLACKPINK member Lisa’s lengthy note of praise for the ‘Blank Space’ singer’s ongoing Eras Tour, fans have speculated about a potential collaboration. If these theories prove true, the collaboration is sure to make waves in the global music arena and create significant buzz.

BLINKs and Swifties have been dominating social media, discussing the possibility of the collaboration, especially since both the K-pop group and Taylor Swift have expressed admiration for each other on multiple occasions. However, neither the girl group nor Taylor Swift has officially addressed the rumors. Speculation intensified after Lisa praised Swift, revealing how much she admires her.

The K-pop idol highlighted Taylor’s ability to perform solo on stage for three and a half hours, which she finds impressive and hopes to emulate with enough practice. Additionally, in early March, Lisa attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore. She shared glimpses from the event, exchanged friendship bracelets with Taylor’s fans, and greeted the pop star backstage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lisa is not the only BLACKPINK member who is a Swiftie; Rosé is also a fan. She attended Taylor’s concert in Tokyo and shared a video of herself enjoying Taylor’s performance of the track ‘All Too Well.’ Furthermore, Taylor gifted Rosé a copy of her latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, along with a handwritten note expressing gratitude for her support.

What is happening Taylor × Blackpink???? Is this true or is it just a rumor?? pic.twitter.com/2y0vHHpBer — SHANSHA(Taylor’s version)|| TS BP (@Shansha_13) August 19, 2024

Taylor has also shown admiration for the K-pop girl group on several occasions. Notably, a viral video from the 2022 VMAs featured Taylor enjoying BLACKPINK’s performance of ‘Pink Venom.’ Given the mutual admiration between BLACKPINK and Taylor Swift, fans are eagerly speculating about a potential collaboration in conjunction with Taylor’s re-release of the album ‘Reputation’ (Taylor’s Version), while awaiting official news.