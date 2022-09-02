Lindsay Lohan lands her Netflix romantic comedy Irish wish

Lindsay Lohan is all set to bring her second Netflix collaboration with the romantic comedy ‘Irish Wish’ after ‘Falling for Christmas’.

Netflix on Thursday announced their second film with Lindsay. The makers took to social media announcing that the Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan will star in the Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish.

Lindsay will take on the role of Maddie who becomes the bridesmaid when the love of her life gets engaged to her BFF. Maddie wishes for true love and wakes up as a bride-to-be. Netflix provided a logline that reads, “When the love of her life gets engaged to her BFF, Maddie puts her feelings aside for the wedding in Ireland, where she makes a wish for true love & wakes up as his bride-to-be — but is he actually Maddie’s soulmate?”

Earlier the actress also signed for ‘Falling for Christmas’ with Netflix. In a tweet, Netflix said, “The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!”

‘Falling for Christmas’ is slated to release on November 10, this year.