Liam Payne’s father pays tribute after singer’s tragic death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a hotel balcony. The 31-year-old singer’s sudden death has shocked fans and celebrities alike, sparking an outpouring of grief from around the world. Payne was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel when the incident occurred, reportedly falling from his hotel balcony. Liam Payne’s father, Geoff Payne, flew to Argentina to collect his son’s belongings and oversee the repatriation of his body to the UK.

Upon arriving in Buenos Aires on October 18, Liam Payen’s father Geoff was met by a large crowd of heartbroken fans, who had gathered at the hotel to pay their respects. He expressed his gratitude to them, moved by the public outpouring of love for his son.

During his time in Buenos Aires, Geoff visited makeshift memorials that fans had created in honor of Liam. He was seen reading heartfelt notes left by admirers and took a moment to kiss a photograph of his late son. These tributes from fans, which included letters, flowers, and photos, underscored the profound impact Payne had on millions around the world, both as a member of One Direction and as a solo artist.

The world of entertainment has also been shaken by Payne’s passing. Several celebrities have shared their condolences on social media.

Musician Charlie Puth, who had worked with Payne in the past, expressed his deep sadness in an Instagram story, saying, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone…” Puth also shared a touching video of the two laughing together, adding, “I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.” He further posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with Payne about a song Puth had written in his honor, with the simple caption, “I am so sorry.”

Following the devastating news, Liam Payne’s family issued a statement to PA Media, expressing their heartbreak. “Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul,” they wrote. They also requested privacy during this painful time.

Preliminary reports from the autopsy revealed that Payne died from multiple injuries, with both internal and external hemorrhages cited as the cause. Coroners confirmed that there were no defensive injuries, leading authorities to believe that Payne may have jumped from the balcony. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding his death.