Lee Joo-Sil, ‘Squid Game’ star, dies at 81 after cancer battle

Lee Joo-Sil, the beloved actress who gained global recognition for her role as Park Mal Soon in the second season of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’, has passed away at the age of 81.

Her death occurred on the morning of February 2, following a cardiac arrest at her home. She was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, South Korea, but was later pronounced dead.

Her talent agency, 1230Culture, confirmed the news, adding that Lee Joo-Sil had had stomach cancer just three months before her passing.

Lee’s portrayal of the mother of undercover detective Hwang Joon-Ho, played by Wi Ha Joon, and stepmother to Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) in ‘Squid Game’ brought her widespread recognition. She had a long career in the entertainment industry.

In her early fifties, Lee had stage 4 breast cancer and the doctors gave her a life expectancy of just one year. However, in a courageous battle, she defied the prognosis. In July 2023, Lee revealed she had spent 13 years undergoing treatment for the disease, ultimately overcoming it.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “Everyone becomes stronger when faced with a crisis,” and credited her children as a source of strength during her toughest times.

Lee’s career began in 1964, and she received wide respect for her performances in both stage and screen roles. She participated in iconic productions like ‘Death of a Salesman’ and ‘Macbeth’, as well as the hit K-drama ‘The Uncanny Counter’ and the 2016 blockbuster ‘Train to Busan’.

Despite her health battles, Lee’s determination to continue working remained strong. She once recalled a film company approached her while undergoing treatment.

Her funeral service will take place on February 5 at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.