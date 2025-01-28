Jan Shepard, star of ‘King Creole’, dies at 96

Veteran actress Jan Shepard, known for her extensive work in Western TV shows and films, has passed away at the age of 96.

Shepard died on January 17, 2025, at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, following complications from pneumonia caused by respiratory failure. Her son, Hollywood prop master Brandon Boyle, confirmed the news, describing her as “a good one” who will be “dearly missed.”

Advertisement

Jan Shepard was a familiar face in the golden age of television, particularly in Westerns. Over the years, she made notable guest appearances on a range of iconic shows including ‘Rawhide’, ‘The Virginian’, ‘Gunsmoke’, and ‘Tales of the Texas Rangers’.

Advertisement

Her roles were often in the rugged settings of the American West, where she brought depth and charm to her characters.

Shepard’s film career also saw her alongside Elvis Presley in two of his films—’King Creole’ (1958) and ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’ (1966), where she played significant supporting roles.

In addition to her work with Presley, Shepard’s filmography included a memorable appearance in the cult classic ‘Attack of the Giant Leeches’ (1959), a B-movie directed by Bernard L. Kowalski and produced by the legendary Corman brothers.

Her career in television spanned several decades, beginning with her debut in the syndicated anthology series ‘Death Valley Days’ in 1954. She went on to star in a string of Westerns, including ‘The Adventures of Kit Carson’, ‘The Lone Ranger’, ‘Wanted: Dead or Alive’, and ‘Bat Masterson’.

Her versatility also led to appearances in other genres, with roles in ‘Perry Mason’, ‘Waterfront’, and ‘Highway Patrol’.

Shepard’s acting journey began at the Pasadena Playhouse, where she honed her craft before making her way into Hollywood. Throughout her career, she became a beloved figure in both television and film, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment world.

Shepard’s personal life saw her marry actor Ray Boyle in 1954, and they remained together until his passing in 2022.