Gautam Adani speaks up about the late actor Sanjeev Kumar

Fans of Hindi cinema are from every walk of life; even billionaire businessmen. Gautam Adani who celebrated his 60th birthday recently and is a big fan of late actor Sanjeev Kumar shares his thoughts upon the release of the authorized biography of the late actor titled “Sanjeev Kumar – The Actor We All Loved” last week.

Gautam Adani says “ Sanjeev Kumar never acted. He molded himself into whichever role he was playing. That was his genius”.

Grateful for his statement, author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta says “I had read several times that Gautambhai Adani hu was an avid reader. So I reached out to him and told him about my book on Sanjeev Kumar. “

Both Adani and Sanjeev Kumar belong to India’s enterprising Gujarati community. Sanjeev Kumar, who gave us films like ‘Mausam’ and ‘Aandhi’ has always been a common man’s superstar. The roles he played were widely relatable to the masses and his performances- pretty much like Adani’s quote – are remembered for their ease and their natural portrayal.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is one of India’s rare female biographers. The Hindi film industry has embraced her book as it is of historical significance in the annals of Indian cinema. Written in tandem with Uday Jariwala, the late actors’ nephew, the book traverses Sanjeev Kumar’s life from 1938 to 1985 and has been hailed as a thorough entertainer. This is Reeta’s third book.