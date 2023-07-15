Lapataganj actor Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, had financial issues

Actor Arvind Kumar, best known for his role as Chaurasia in the comedy show ‘Lapataganj’died on Tuesday, July 11. Arvind suffered a cardiac arrest when he was on his way to the shoot.

The news of Arvind Kumar’s death was also shared by his wife on his Facebook page. His co-star Rohitashv Gour, who confirmed the actor’s death, said that the actor was under stress. Rohitashv told a national daily, “He was very stressed because of finances. He often spoke to me, particularly after the pandemic when things became very difficult for actors. And at that time he was also struggling.”

He further said that no one comes to the rescue of actors who face monetary problems. “His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them.”

Rohitashv revealed that a group of friends has come together to gather financial help for his family in the village.

Arvind Kumar started his acting career in 2004. He played the character Chaurasia in SAB TV’s daily show Lapataganj for 5 years. Apart from the daily soap, he had acted in big shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. He has worked in many Hindi films too like Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama and Madam Chief Minister.

Last year, another actor Deepaesh Bhan from TV serial Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai had lost his life and co-actors particularly Soumya Tandon had come forward to raise funds and repay his loan. Deepesh had passed away in a similar fashion when he collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket. Deepesh is said to have collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket.

Many actors and singers have lost their lives in the recent past due to heart attack.