Lady Gaga teases new album with 1st single set for October release

As Lady Gaga gears up for the release of the highly anticipated film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, she has teased a new album. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among the singer’s fans. They now have another project to look forward to apart from the film.

On September 3, Lady Gaga took to social media to share a tantalizing post announcing her seventh album. Currently in Venice for the film’s premiere at the film festival, she posted a monochrome photograph of her itinerary. Below the date of October 4, marking the release of ‘Joker 2’, is an entry for an unspecified date in October. It marks the release of the first single from LG7. Fans have since flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement over Gaga’s comeback.

The announcement follows a series of teases from the ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker hinting at her new album. At the end of her concert film ‘Gaga: Chromatica Ball’, the screen displayed the words “LG7 GAGA RETURNS,” revealing that a new album is in the works. Additionally, after her performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gaga took to the streets outside her hotel to play a short sequence from her new album for fans. Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Gaga also discussed the album during the premiere of ‘Chromatica Ball Film’. She stated, “I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs. It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before.” She emphasized her interest in exploring beyond genres and enjoying the creative process. “There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.” Also Read: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix ignite chaos in ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ trailer Recently, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released the track “Die with a Smile.” On August 31, the collaboration debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It marked Gaga’s highest charting track since her 2020 collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me,” which reached No. 1. However, “Die with a Smile” is not part of her new album, as disclosed to Variety by a representative. In a press interview, Gaga described the track’s creation. She said, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu, and one night after a long day, he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I arrived, and I was blown away by what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.” Gaga hasn’t announced the release date of the first single from her upcoming album. Meanwhile, her film alongside Joaquin Phoenix will release on October 2 in India.