Lady Gaga takes home a sports Emmy, moves a step closer to EGOT glory

Lady Gaga just added another golden trophy to her shelf — and it’s not for music or movies this time. The pop icon and Oscar winner won a ‘Sports Emmy’ for her powerful Super Bowl performance at the 2024 NFL season.

Yes, you read that right — Gaga is officially making headlines in the world of sports!

At the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, Lady Gaga clinched the award for ‘Outstanding Music Direction’ for her emotionally charged performance of “Hold My Hand” at the Super Bowl. It took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The event doubled as a tribute to the 14 victims of a tragic New Year’s attack earlier that year. Surrounded by a full band, choir, and rows of first responders and law enforcement in the front row, Gaga’s piano-driven performance struck a deep chord with audiences — and clearly, with Emmy voters too.

This Emmy win brings Gaga tantalizingly close to the elusive EGOT status — the grand slam of entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

She already has multiple Grammys, an Oscar for ‘A Star Is Born’, and now, her first Emmy. All that is left is a Tony Award, and given her theatrical flair, Broadway might not be far off.

Other nominees in the category included notable sports documentaries like ‘The Lionheart’ and ‘The Turnaround’, but Gaga’s emotional blend of music and tribute stood out.

For fans of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the performance held extra weight — “Hold My Hand” served as the closing anthem to the 2022 blockbuster.

It had already earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations, but the Sports Emmy gives it a unique honor in an unexpected arena.

And Gaga’s not slowing down. She’s also going to make a cameo in Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’, which returns on August 6. Details of her role are still tightly under wraps, but with Gaga involved, expect something dramatic — or deliciously weird.