Lady Gaga joins the madness in ‘Wednesday’ season 2: Here’s what we know

Hold on to your black lace gloves! ‘Wednesday’ is back, and it’s bringing some serious star power with it (Hint: It’s Lady Gaga).

After nearly three years of haunting anticipation, Netflix has finally dropped a sneak peek of the second season of ‘Wednesday’, and let’s just say, it’s as delightfully twisted as ever. The big surprise? None other than Lady Gaga is ready to guest star this season.

Yes, you read that right. Mother Monster is stepping into the world of Nevermore Academy, and though her role is being kept under wraps for now, it’s safe to say her entrance will be anything but subtle.

At the streaming giant’s Tudum 2025 event, fans saw the first six minutes of the new season, and it wasted no time diving into the dark. We open with Wednesday Addams (played by the ever-intense Jenna Ortega) tied up in a serial killer’s basement, surrounded by creepy life-sized dolls.

“He thinks I’m his next victim,” she deadpans. “I’ll let him hold on to that fantasy while I explain.”

Cue a flashback to six weeks earlier: summer vacation, psychic training, and presumably a whole lot of eye-rolling. Just another day for Miss Addams.

Then came the moment that stole the show — Gaga herself appeared live on stage, emerging from a coffin (naturally) in true Addams Family fashion. She launched into a theatrical performance of “Bloody Mary” and her latest dance hit “Zombieboy,” from her comeback album ‘Mayhem’.

No character details yet, but with Gaga’s flair for the dramatic, it’s not hard to imagine her as a spell-casting villain, a long-lost Addams relative, or perhaps a fabulously eerie music teacher with a dangerous secret.

The second season of ‘Wednesday’ will roll out in two parts: the first drops August 6, with the second haunting your screens on September 3.

So whether you’re here for the gothic vibes, the psychic drama, or big Lady Gaga moment, ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is ready to slay!