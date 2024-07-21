Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on first death anniversary

On the first anniversary of Tony Bennett’s passing, Lady Gaga has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and musical partner. Bennett, a legendary figure in jazz, died on July 21, 2023, in New York City at the age of 96. His passing marked the end of an era for jazz enthusiasts and those who knew him personally.

In a moving Instagram post, Gaga commemorated Bennett with a black-and-white photo from their collaborative efforts. The image, which features Bennett sketching in a notebook, was taken during their work on the 2021 album ‘Love for Sale’.

Gaga’s caption reflected her deep affection and respect for Bennett, saying, “It’s been one year since Tony passed away. This picture says it all. I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan—the legacy of jazz music he left—and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony. We’re gonna keep on swingin’. Miss you… life is a beautiful thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Bennett’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease was public knowledge. Diagnosed in 2016, he faced this challenge with remarkable resilience, continuing to perform and record music until his retirement from touring in 2021. His final performance was a memorable evening at Radio City Music Hall, where he shared the stage with Gaga in a special event titled ;One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’, as reported by Billboard.

Their musical collaboration was notable for its success, including the acclaimed jazz albums ‘Cheek to Cheek’ and ‘Love for Sale’. ‘Cheek to Cheek’, released in 2014, topped the Billboard 200 chart, cementing their chemistry and artistic synergy.

In her post last year following Bennett’s death, Gaga reflected on their shared moments with deep emotion. “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together,” she wrote, highlighting the profound personal and professional impact Bennett had on her life.

Tony Bennett’s influence reached far beyond music. His legacy includes his service as a World War II veteran, his activism in the civil rights movement—he marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr.—and his esteemed status in the jazz community.