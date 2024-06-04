‘Kya Hua’ song released from Vikrant Massey’s ‘Blackout’

The buzz around Vikrant Massey’s latest movie, ‘Blackout’, is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await its release. Adding to the excitement, a new song titled “Kya Hua” has just been unveiled, promising to tug at the audience’s heartstrings.

“Kya Hua” beautifully captures the essence of ‘Blackout’, a comedy-thriller that explores human nature and the repercussions of actions taken in difficult situations. The song features an impressive cast, including Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and social media stars Karan Sonawane and Saurabh Ghadge. Also starring are Jisshu Sengupta, Ruhani Sharma, Anant Joshi, and Prasad Oak.

‘Kya Hua’ full video here:

Vishal Mishra, the mastermind behind “Kya Hua,” shared his thoughts on the track: “‘Kya Hua’ is a soulful piece that mirrors the film’s core themes. I aimed to express the characters’ inner struggles and resilience through this song. We hope that the audience connects with it as deeply as we did while creating it.”

Advertisement

‘Blackout’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride, blending chaos and drama with a touch of humor. The trailer has already set social media abuzz, with fans eager to see how this unique storyline unfolds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with 11:11 Productions, the film boasts of a stellar production team. Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Niraj Kothari from 11:11 Productions have joined forces to bring this intriguing narrative to life.

Mark your calendars for June 7, 2024, when ‘Blackout’ premieres exclusively on Jio Cinema. With its captivating plot and an ensemble cast delivering powerful performances, this film is ready to be a must-watch.

Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to experience the thrilling journey of ‘Blackout’. Till then, enjoy the moving melodies of “Kya Hua.”