Kunal Kohli calls Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ a ‘yawn fest’

Kunal Kohli on ‘Mission Impossible’: Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-pumping spy saga is back — and possibly for the last time. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ landed in Indian cinemas on May 17 and fans wasted no time in flocking to theatres. From explosive stunts to high-octane action, the film promised everything the franchise is known for. While the audience response has largely been enthusiastic, not everyone is clapping.

Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli didn’t hold back his disappointment. Taking to social media, the ‘Fanaa’ director slammed the film, calling it a “yawn fest.”

In his Instagram story, he wrote, “They did the impossible. Messed up a #MissionImpossible film. What a yawn fest. Sad end to one of the greatest franchises ever. Will just forget they ever made this one and rewatch the rest of the great MI films. @TomCruise, now make another one. Can’t end like this.”

Ouch!

Despite Kohli’s scathing review, the film is making global headlines. It had its grand premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival last week, where Cruise made a red-carpet appearance that set social media buzzing.

Directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is being marketed as the final chapter of the legendary franchise that has kept fans on the edge of their seats for nearly three decades.

The cast is nothing short of a Hollywood dream team. Alongside Cruise, the film stars Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as the witty Benji Dunn, and Vanessa Kirby returning as the enigmatic Alanna Mitsopolis. Esai Morales takes on the role of the formidable villain Gabriel, while Pom Klementieff appears as the deadly assassin Paris. Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis also feature in key roles.

While India got an early glimpse, the film is ready for a global theatrical release on May 23.