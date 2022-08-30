Follow Us:
Kamal Rashid Khan arrested in Mumbai over 2020 controversial Tweet

KRK has been arrested over his 2020 controversial tweet on the decreased actors Rishi Kapoor and Irfan Khan. He will be presented in Mumbai’s Borivali Court today.

SNS | New Delhi | August 30, 2022 11:34 am

(Photo : (File Photos) Kamal Rashid Khan, aka, KRK

Kamal Rashid Khan also known as KRK, was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. He will be presented in Mumbai’s Borivali Court today.

As per police, KRK has been arrested over his 2020 controversial tweet on the decreased actors Rishi Kapoor and Irfan Khan. He will be presented in Mumbai’s Borivali Court today.

The sources reported that the FIR was lodged by Yuva Sena’s member, Rahul Kanal regarding disrespected tweets. The complaint was made under section 294, i.e., punishment for obscene acts or words in public.

KRK had a very short life as an actor and is a self-proclaimed critic, who is highly active on Twitter.

(Inputs from ANI and other sources)

