The first look poster of Telugu film Krack featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan is out.

The 51-year-old released the first look of the film’s poster was shared by the actor on his official Twitter handle.

“Wishing everyone a very #HappyNew2020 May this new year fill your life with love happiness and joy #Krack,” he tweeted.

Film critic and trade analyst also made the film’s announcement on Twitter and wrote, “#RaviTeja and #ShrutiHaasan… First look poster of #Telugu film #Krack… Costars #Samuthirakani and #VaralaxmiSarathkumar… Directed by Gopichand Malineni… Produced by B Madhu… Summer 2020 release. #RT66 #KrackFL.”

The poster shows Ravi in a police uniform seated in style while he holds a chilled soda bottle to one eye. In the backdrop; criminals are shown behind bars.

Krack is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni who has worked with the megastar on super hit films like Don Seenu and Balupu.

While Ravi will be playing a tough cop in the film, Shruti Haasan will essay the role of a leading lady.

Krack will also feature Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

While Thaman S will be composing the music, Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues for the film.

Ram Laxman will choreograph the action sequences and B Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division will produce the film.

Krack is slated to release in the summer of 2020.