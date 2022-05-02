Do you know the reason why Supriya Pathak & Manoj Pahwa said yes to Home Shanti? Read On!

Veteran Actors Supriya Pathak & Manoj Pahwa have both been a part of numerous projects, dabbling in diverse roles. They are known to add their own bit of distinct flavour to every project they are a part of and they chose to be a part of any series or a film for their own reasons. Their upcoming show ‘Home Shanti’ on Disney+ Hotstar is a slice of life presentation that will connect with everyone. Read on to know why they agreed to be a part of this lovely series!

Supriya Pathak said, “When I heard the script, I thought it’s an interesting slice of life kind of show and I felt that I could do justice to the character. I liked the whole setup. I enjoyed the meeting with the director and the producers. It just seemed like we’ll have a lot of fun making this so I think it was more of a belief that I’ll be able to do it and make it fun & enjoyable. That’s the reason why I really wanted to be part of Home Shanti.”

Manoj Pahwa shared, “When I got this script and I read it, I really loved it. The scenario of the web series right now is mostly focused on crime, the underworld, and the mafia with abusive language. After reading the script of Home Shanti, I was relieved. This was one web series that was family-oriented and homely which can be enjoyed with the entire family. It was a well-written script, with a touch of comedy and emotions around the aspirations of a middle-class family. It instantly hit a chord, making me feel that I can be a part of this rather than doing something which is already being pursued in a larger number.”

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes. Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen in the face of adversaries.

Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan, and Saurabh Khanna. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May.

