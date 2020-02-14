Sanah Kapur, who marked her acting debut with Shaandaar, is all set to be seen in wedding-comedy Saroj Ka Rishta. Helmed by Abhishek Saxena, the film also stars Gaurav Pandey, Randeep Raii, Kumud Mishra and Neelu Kohli in the pivotal roles. The will also see Supriya Pathak in the cameo role.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Sanah wrote, “Super excited to announce that my upcoming film Saroj ka Rishta is releasing on 3rd July 2020. Looking forward to sharing this fun ride with you’ll…Starting @gauravpandey7698 @randeepraii & @kumud_mishra, Directed by @abhisheksaxena_storyteller and Produced by @anmolmd (sic).”

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his film, Abhishek said: “I have noticed that body-shaming doesn’t happen only with those who are on the heavier side, but also with thin people. The idea germinated from there. The film essentially revolves around a father-daughter relationship with Kumud Mishra and Sana at the centre.”

Saroj Ka Rishta is slated to release on 3rd July this year. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shahid is currently gearing up for his sports drama Jersey which is scheduled to release on 28th August 2020.