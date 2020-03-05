Kriti Sanon, who was busy in shooting for her next film Mimi in Rajasthan, finally wrapped up the shooting schedule. The actress, who seems to be elated, took to her official Instagram handle to share the news with her fans.

She shared two pictures of herself with the entire crew of the film. The pictures also have Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi smiling for the shutterbugs. Alongside, the actress penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “And it’s a WRAP!!#Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast & crew!! It’s such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi this one’s too close to my heart! @laxman.utekar @maddockfilms #Dinoo #PankajSir #ManojSir #SupriyaMam #RohanShankar #SamruddhiPorey Missed u yesterday @saietamhankar (sic).”

Kriti had been shooting in Rajasthan since November last year. In the film, the actress will be seen in the role of a young surrogate mother. With Mimi, she is reuniting with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar.

Earlier on March 1, Kriti and Laxman Utekar celebrated one year of their film Luka Chuppi on the sets of Mimi. The actress taught her director the popular CocaCola step from Luka Chuppi. Kriti shared a picture of herself and the director on social media. She wrote, “Teaching my director @laxman.utekar CocaCola step as we celebrate #1YearOfLukaChuppi on the sets of #Mimi! @maddockfilms #PankajTripathiSir Missed you Guddu ji @kartikaaryan (sic).”

In another post, she wrote, “On #1YearOfLukaChuppi Laxman sir and I are still playing Luka Chuppi, but this time on Mimi’s set! @kartikaaryan you are being missed! So nostalgic to be on a film set with the same director & production on Luka’s anniversary, shooting for yet another super special one! (sic).”

Coming back to Mimi, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. It is set to release in July, this year.