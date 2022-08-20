Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Know the comedian : Raju ‘Gajodhar’ Shrivastav

Know the comedian : Raju ‘Gajodhar’ Shrivastav

Raju Shrivastav has a very different approach to comedy, that requires an artistic observation of simple events in day-to-day life.

SNS | New Delhi | August 20, 2022 4:33 pm

Raju Shrivastav, comedian, laughter challenge, Comedy Circus, bigg boss, Raju Shrivastav in bigg boss, entertainment news

(Photo : File Photos) Raju Shrivastav

Raju Shrivastav is a name that requires no introduction in the world of comedy. Also widely known by the name of his self-created fictional character ‘Gajodhar’, Raju Srivastava is an Indian comedian who puts life in unanimated objects through his comic skills.

 

Raju Shrivastav, comedian, laughter challenge, Comedy Circus, bigg boss, Raju Shrivastav in bigg boss, entertainment news
(Photo : File Photos) Raju Shrivastav in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge -Season 1’ (2005)

 

After starting his career by doing short roles in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Bazigar (1993), and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001), he participated as a comedian in a show called The Great Indian Laughter Challenge -Season 1 (2005). The show brought Raju into the spotlight as a full-fledged comedian. He was announced as the Second Runner Up but won millions of hearts with his comic timing and narrations.

Raju Shrivastav, comedian, laughter challenge, Comedy Circus, bigg boss, Raju Shrivastav in bigg boss, entertainment news
(Photo : File Photos) Raju Shrivastav in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge -Season 1’ (2005)

 

Raju has a very different approach to comedy, that requires an artistic observation of simple events in day-to-day life. Some of his famous acts include his narration of Sholay (1975), his Observation of different types of lights, and the simple events that take place at a wedding. What strike the audience is the relatable ways Raju presents his acts in.

 

Raju Shrivastav, comedian, laughter challenge, Comedy Circus, bigg boss, Raju Shrivastav in bigg boss, entertainment news
(Photo : File Photos) Raju Shrivastav in ‘Nach Baliye’ (2013-2014)

 

After the show, Raju Shrivastav became a well-recognised name for everyone who loves comedy as a genre.  With a movie career very short-lived, Raju kept on doing reality shows like Comedy Circus(2007-2014), Nach Baliye (2013-2014), and Gangs of Haseepur (2014).

Raju Shrivastav, comedian, laughter challenge, Comedy Circus, bigg boss, Raju Shrivastav in bigg boss, entertainment news
(Photo : File Photos) Raju Shrivastav in ‘Bigg Boss’ (2009)

 

Raju Shrivastav developed a friendship with Bindu Dara Singh during his journey in Bigg Boss (2009) as a contestant. The duo made people laugh and created their own version of the poem Jack and Jill called ‘Jackva and Jillava’.

 

Raju Shrivastav, comedian, laughter challenge, Comedy Circus, bigg boss, Raju Shrivastav in bigg boss, entertainment news
(Photo : File Photos) Raju Shrivastav in ‘ India’s Laughter Champion’ (2022)

 

He was last seen on the comedy show India’s Laughter Champion on 30th July 2022 as a special guest before he suffered cardiac arrest in a gym and was admitted to AIIMS. People and Fans from across the country are sending prayers for his recovery. As per the recent reports, Raju Shrivastav has been announced brain dead.

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Bollywood stars add sparkle to 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premiere
Raashii Khanna penned a heartwarming note to fans for their love on ‘Thiruchitrambalam’
Pan India Mega Star Yash desires to work with versatility king Nawazuddin Siddiqui