Know the comedian : Raju ‘Gajodhar’ Shrivastav

Raju Shrivastav is a name that requires no introduction in the world of comedy. Also widely known by the name of his self-created fictional character ‘Gajodhar’, Raju Srivastava is an Indian comedian who puts life in unanimated objects through his comic skills.

After starting his career by doing short roles in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Bazigar (1993), and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001), he participated as a comedian in a show called The Great Indian Laughter Challenge -Season 1 (2005). The show brought Raju into the spotlight as a full-fledged comedian. He was announced as the Second Runner Up but won millions of hearts with his comic timing and narrations.

Raju has a very different approach to comedy, that requires an artistic observation of simple events in day-to-day life. Some of his famous acts include his narration of Sholay (1975), his Observation of different types of lights, and the simple events that take place at a wedding. What strike the audience is the relatable ways Raju presents his acts in.

After the show, Raju Shrivastav became a well-recognised name for everyone who loves comedy as a genre. With a movie career very short-lived, Raju kept on doing reality shows like Comedy Circus(2007-2014), Nach Baliye (2013-2014), and Gangs of Haseepur (2014).

Raju Shrivastav developed a friendship with Bindu Dara Singh during his journey in Bigg Boss (2009) as a contestant. The duo made people laugh and created their own version of the poem Jack and Jill called ‘Jackva and Jillava’.

He was last seen on the comedy show India’s Laughter Champion on 30th July 2022 as a special guest before he suffered cardiac arrest in a gym and was admitted to AIIMS. People and Fans from across the country are sending prayers for his recovery. As per the recent reports, Raju Shrivastav has been announced brain dead.