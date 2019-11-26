Its wedding season for all. And, the first ones’ to set the trend on fire are TV actors like Niya Sharma and Akshita Kapoor.
After Niya Sharma got married to Gunjan Utreja, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor walked down the aisle with beau Zishaan on 24th November 2019.
The wedding saw the attendance of big TV stars like Karan Kundra, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor and many others.
Exes Karan and Kritika were also seen enjoying each other’s company and posted for pictures.
Pictures from the wedding have been circulating online.
Check out some fun pictures from the grand wedding;
The OGs !! Still can’t believe this little gangster @akshitakapoor.3 is getting married today. It was only yesterday that she was ragging @poojagor and throwing tantrums on set. She always was excited to get married though. I’m really really happy for you Akshu and very surprised that even after knowing the brat in you for so many years, Zishaan put a ring on it! 😂😆 Wish you both a lifetime of happiness 😘❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ladkiwale #AtoZ
Caught a candid while candidly trying to be candid. 😂 #atoz #ladkiwale
Years later & nothing’s changed ❤️ @akshitakapoor.3 @kkamra @kkundrra #atoz #akshukishaadi #ladkiwale
Congratulation.. Wish u a great life ahead .. @akshitakapoor.3 #atoz
And my little baby gets hitched. Akshu, you have been a blessing to my life. And I don’t know whether I say it enough, but I’m glad to have met you. My first EVER friend in the TV industry. I would have been so lost without you. And I can’t even put down in words, what we have been through together (probably shouldn’t on social media as well haha), but you’re my sister, my family. And I know I shout at you alot, but I love you and I always will. Always carry that smile, those weird jokes, and the annoying childishness wherever you go. You have no idea how happy you make me, and how your smile brightens up every situation. Sending you all my love for this new beginning of yours. And I promise I will be your Beena, and you will be my bimla, for life. I love you. And please Kal workout time pe pahuch jaana 🤪🤪😂😂♥️♥️
Akshita Kapoor is best known for performances in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, and Kitani Mohabbat Hai.
Kriti Kamra was last seen with Jackky Bhagnani in the film Mitron while Karan Kundra will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s film production Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which features Konkana Sen and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.