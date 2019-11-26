Its wedding season for all. And, the first ones’ to set the trend on fire are TV actors like Niya Sharma and Akshita Kapoor.

After Niya Sharma got married to Gunjan Utreja, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor walked down the aisle with beau Zishaan on 24th November 2019.

The wedding saw the attendance of big TV stars like Karan Kundra, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor and many others.

Exes Karan and Kritika were also seen enjoying each other’s company and posted for pictures.

Pictures from the wedding have been circulating online.

Check out some fun pictures from the grand wedding;

View this post on Instagram Congratulation.. Wish u a great life ahead .. @akshitakapoor.3 #atoz A post shared by ShubhinavFanfamily (@shubhinavsquad) on Nov 23, 2019 at 7:07pm PST

View this post on Instagram Many many congratulation.. @akshitakapoor.3 #atoz A post shared by ShubhinavFanfamily (@shubhinavsquad) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:35pm PST

Akshita Kapoor is best known for performances in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, and Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

Kriti Kamra was last seen with Jackky Bhagnani in the film Mitron while Karan Kundra will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s film production Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which features Konkana Sen and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.