As the release date for Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan comes nearer, makers launched a new romantic track to keep up the excitement around the film buzzing. Titled “Kinna Sona”, the song is another addition to Bollywood’s archive of remakes.

An original hit track of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legendary piece “Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya” has been recreated by Meet Bros, Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali for the upcoming film.

Lyrics of the recreated rendition have been penned by Kumaar.

Sidharth Malhotra shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Ishq ka roop, aashiqui ka noor. Inke pyaar mein haaye mein #Marjaavaan! #KinnaSona link in bio!”

The song features Sidharth’s rising romantic interest in Tara’s character and the dismay felt on Rakul Preet Singh’s part.

Marjaavaan has been directed by Milan Mila Zaveri and will show Riteish Deshmukh as the leading antagonist who is only 3 feet tall.

As much as fans are excited to see Riteish and Sidharth together on-screen after their successful collaboration in Ek Villain, fans want to see what Sidharth has new to bring to the table.

While Riteish having a characteristic change in his physicality, Milan Zaveri had spoke of what Sidharth’s character will bring.

Stating that the latter’s character was modelled on Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar, he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Sid’s character is modelled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Sunny Deol in Jeet and Jackie Shroff in Hero. Raghu is a rugged, intense guy who walks around with a match-stick in his mouth and spouts some smart one-liners.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan is slated to release on 15 November.