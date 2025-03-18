Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock-Off’ may face cancellation amid controversy

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun is currently embroiled in a controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Recently, the actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST of financial misconduct and not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal. Now, Kim Soo Hyun’s drama, ‘Knock-Off’ is in troubled waters.

After a flurry of texts, posts, and statements surfaced, the actor’s agency issued a lengthy statement issuing clarification against the allegations. Now, word suggests that Soo Hyun’s slated Disney+ drama ‘Knock-Off’ might face cancellation due to the controversy. As the controversy intensifies, the apprehension around the show’s future also grows.

For details on the controversy, follow thread: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency issues statement addressing allegations involving Kim Sae Ron

Meanwhile, despite the growing controversy, Disney+ continues to maintain that the production schedule is on track as per the plan. The streaming giant initially announced that filming was going on as per the plan. It announced that the show is going to release in the first half of 2025. However, recent reports suggest that the scandal has stirred doubts over the drama’s future, with discussions about a possible delay or even cancellation making way.

Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock-Off’ will offer a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. In the drama, the actor is playing the role of Kim Sung Joon. Sung Joon is a strong-willed man who enters the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Taking advantage of the situation, he quickly rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market. Jo Bo Ah of ‘Destined with You’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, will portray Kim Sung Joon’s first love. Her character works as a customs officer and adds a dramatic touch to the series.

Park Hyun Suk, acclaimed for ‘Song of the Bandits’, ‘Stranger Season 2’, and ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ is working at the helm.

Amid the deepening scandal, it remains to be seen how the show’s future pivots.