Kim Soo Hyun breaks down in tears while denying paedophilia allegations

Since last month, Kim Soo Hyun has been facing a flurry of accusations involving late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years which started when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, the claim that Soo Hyun and his agency GOLD MEDALIST pressurised the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case.

Recently, the actress’ family also released a series of suggestive and flirtatious texts which Sae Ron received back in 2016. They claim that Soo Hyun sent her such texts.

Following the row of accusations, Kim Soo Hyun has lost brand endorsements and other deals. Moreover, his upcoming drama ‘Knock-Off’ is also in troubled waters. Amid the mounting backlash, the future of the show remains uncertain.

After over a month since #KimSooHyun has been facing allegations involving late actresses Kim Sae Ron and Sulli, the actor finally comes forward.https://t.co/SgjQZzXOSI#EntertainmentNews #TheStatesman — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 31, 2025



On Monday, Kim Soo Hyun organised a press conference to address the allegations. While the actor confirmed dating Kim Sae Ron, he iterated that it was not during her minor years. Soo Hyun stated that he was in a relationship with her during ‘Queen of Tears.’ Expressing regret over denying their relationship back then, he claimed that it was to protect the drama’s team. During the conference, he stated that he accepts the backlash over denying his relationship initially. However, he maintains that he did not date a minor Kim Sae Ron. He stated that the texts being circulated were not sent by him. For the unversed, following the allegations, several netizens called out Soo Hyun as a paedophile and accused him of grooming her.

Denying the allegations, he broke down in tears as he claimed that he did not date her when she a minor. “I couldn’t accept (them) coercing me to take what’s fake as the truth. I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple. And it is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

Moreover, he also challenged the texts in question and requested an analysis. Soo Hyun maintains that he did not send the said messages to Kim Sae Ron. Additionally, the actor has also filed a case against Sae Ron’s family, seeking damages.

