Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won have an unexpected first meet in ‘Brewing Love’

ENA’s upcoming romantic-comedy, ‘Brewing Love’ is making all the right waves! The makers recently dropped the first looks of the lead pair- ‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Sejeong and ‘Knight Flower’ actor Lee Jong Won. Releasing on November 4, the drama promises to be a tantalising opposite attracts narrative. Led by ace actors, fans have high expectations from the upcoming drama.

On October 22, ENA shared some new stills of Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won in ‘Brewing Love.’ The snapshots reveal an interesting first encounter between the duo who exude polar opposite personalities. While Sejeong sports a bright smile, hides her emotions, and is fearless, Jong Won appears reserved, wary, and distant. In the first still, Kim Sejeong smiles ear-to-ear as interacts with a child holding a large stuffed animal. The second still shows Jong Won’s reaction as he looks confused and wary of Sejeong.

The third slide shows Kim Sejeong handing some documents to Lee Jong Won sporting a bright smile. While he tries to be distant, she is determined to smile brightly and boldly steps into his space. Following the photographs, K-drama enthusiasts are eager to find out more about the heart-fluttering romantic drama featuring two opposite personalities.

Catch the glimpses here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENA채널: 드라마 공식 인스타그램 (@channel.ena.d)



In the upcoming drama, Kim Sejeong will essay the role of Chae Young Joo, a hard-working and determined sales queen at a liquor company. Her character is good at concealing her emotions. Sejeong is known for her roles in ‘The Uncanny Encounter,’ ‘School 2017,’ and the hit Netflix drama ‘Business Proposal.’ On the other hand, Lee Jong Won will play Yoon Min Joo, a liquor brewery owner. His character has a sensitive personality and is able to read anyone’s emotions.

‘Brewing Love’ will premiere on November 4 on ENA and the global audience can stream the show on Viki.