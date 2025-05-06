Kim Kardashian slays Met Gala look; security guard trips on her gown!

Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance, and at the 2025 Met Gala, she did just that—leather, drama, and a tiny mishap included.

Arriving at the blue carpet straight from The Mark Hotel, Kim stepped out in a head-turning custom Chrome Hearts ensemble that screamed edgy glamour.

The look? A daring backless crocodile-print corset top paired with a dramatically low-slung skirt and a trailing leather train. And just when you thought the outfit couldn’t get more intense, she topped it off with a wide-brim hat that added an air of mystery.

Naturally, all eyes—and cameras—were on her.

But in a moment that proved fashion can be both fabulous and hazardous, one security guard learned the hard way that Kardashian couture isn’t to be trifled with.

As Kim Kardashian made her way toward her ride in Met Gala, a guard accidentally stepped on the train of her gown and took a slight stumble.

The awkward incident was caught on video by a fan outside the hotel and quickly made its way to TikTok, where it’s now making waves of its own.

In the clip, Kim, ever composed, turns around mid-stride to see what happened. Without missing a beat, she gracefully reaches out a hand to the guard—offering a rare, candid gesture amid the glamour. Her face, mostly hidden beneath her hat, remained calm and collected.

And just like that, she was back to business with a casual flip of her hair, continuing toward the gala like nothing happened.

The internet, as always, noticed. While many praised her for her quick reaction and poise, others couldn’t help but laugh at the sheer “Met Gala-ness” of it all—where even a security slip becomes part of the spectacle.