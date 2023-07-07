Kim Kardashian desires to get Kanye West back

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about missing the old Kanye West and her desire to have that version of the rapper back. Emotions ran high as Kim tearfully confided in her sister, Khloé Kardashian, about her feelings.

Kim expressed her confusion, stating that the person Kanye has become is so different from the man she married and fell in love with. She admitted that she would do anything to bring back the person she once knew. Kim also shared her sympathy for Kanye, acknowledging the backlash he faced and the loss of brand partnerships following his controversial remarks.

The relationship between Kim and Kanye has been complicated, particularly since news of their divorce became public. Kanye made public efforts to win Kim back, leading to public meltdowns and controversies involving comedian Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim at the time. Kim revealed that she refrained from contacting Kanye after the anti-Semitic controversy due to concerns about his reaction.

During the recent episode, Kim opened up about her emotional state, admitting that she is going through a tough time. She expressed her frustration at Kanye’s inability to see the changes in himself, emphasizing the challenges they face as a result.

The former couple’s relationship has been filled with ups and downs, from their whirlwind marriage in 2014 to the complexities of their divorce proceedings. Kanye’s past controversies, including his anti-Semitic remarks, have garnered significant backlash. Kim’s candid revelations on The Kardashians shed light on the impact these events have had on her.

Despite feeling uncertain about reconnecting with Kanye, Kim mentioned the importance of their children in her decision-making process. The former couple shares four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. While their official divorce was finalized in 2022, Kim’s recent comments indicate that the journey to finding closure and peace continues.

As the episode concluded, Kim acknowledged the difficulties she faces in her relationship with Kanye, leaving viewers curious about the future of their connection.